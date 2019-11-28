Fallen Policemen Remembered

A remembrance ceremony was held for all fallen personnel of the Ghana Police Service (GPS) yesterday at the Cenotaph grounds at National Police Depot in Accra.

In attendance was President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who lit the perpetual flame, which is widely accepted as a symbol of eternal life.

Also present were the Ministers of Defence and the Interior, Dominic Nitiwul and Ambrose Dery respectively, as well as the Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, and members of the Police Management Board (POMAB) and the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Lt. Gen. Obed Akwa.

This year’s ceremony recognised the invaluable contributions of policemen who lost their lives in the line of duty between 2018 and 2019, including the late Inspector Foster Ankomah who died on September 13, 2019 while on a motor traffic duty with his colleagues at Nante Dingo on the main Kintampo-Techiman road.

He was allegedly knocked down and killed by a driver in charge of DAF CE cargo truck with registration number GE 7562-14.

Also on the list were the late Inspector Michael Dotse Dzeameshi and Corporal Mohammed Awal who were shot and killed on August 28 while on duty on the Kasoa highway by armed men currently on trial.

Others included the late Sergeant Agartha Nana Nabin who was killed in the line of duty by armed men on July 30, 2019 while on snap check duty at Kumbungu road near Tamale and Corporal George Nkwanna who lost his life on October 4 after he was involved in a road traffic accident on his way to duty.

The rest were the late Lance Corporal Alhassan Asare who was found dead on August 20, 2019 from what was suspected to be gunshot wounds while on duty at Akim-Swedru and Lance Corporal John Andoh who was knocked down and killed instantly by a car while on snap check duty at Kubease in the Ashanti Region, as well as Corporal Bernard Antwi who was killed on August 19, 2019 at Domi, a village near Antoakrom, when he was escorting miners with their black gold to Manso Nkwanta.

Out of the eight who were honoured, five had their names engraved on the Wall of Honour and the other three on the Roll of Honour.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent