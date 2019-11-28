Samira Grateful To Nurses

Samira Bawumia

Second Lady Mrs. Samira Bawumia has posted words of gratitude to nurses who went to her assistance when she appeared to have suffered a heat-related exhaustion on Tuesday.

In the midst of delivering a keynote address at Dodowa, during the opening ceremony of the 17th Biennial Delegates Congress of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA), the Second Lady looked exhausted.

After the opening addresses and a welcome address by the Chief Nursing Officer for the Greater Accra Region, Madam Cecilia Obeng Peprah, the Second Lady took her turn.

A few minutes into her delivery, she asked for water following which she complained of dizziness.

Her Facebook post read, “I am grateful to the professionals present for their timely intervention after I succumbed to the heat at the conference venue. Thank you all for the well wishes.”

DAILY GUIDE has gathered that the Second Lady is fine and has since returned to her normal duties.

By A.R. Gomda