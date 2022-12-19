‘Family Party In The Park’ Goes To Aburi Gardens

DJ Andy Dosty

The much anticipated Joy FM’s annual family event dubbed “Joy FM Family Party in the Park” will take place on Monday, December 26 at the Aburi Botanical Gardens in the Eastern Region.

The annual party in the park event, organised by Joy FM, brings together families across the length and breadth of the capital for a healthy dose of family fun, good music, food and wide variety of games and activities.

Throwing more light on the event, the General Manager for Sales and Marketing of the Multimedia Group, Max Fugar, said this year’s edition promises to be bigger and better than that of previous years.

“This year, we’ve introduced some varieties. Last year we had the games and performances, but this year we are adding up. Mostly dads come in and drop their wives and children and come later to pick them up.

“But this year, we are making provision for fathers. So we’re creating beer village. So we’ll move it away from the main stage for fathers to walk in and have a good time,” he said.

Mr. Fugar further highlighted that there will be a highlife stage for families who enjoy the genre, adding “There will be everything in there for everybody. So this is an enhanced experience and it is going to be unforgettable. We’re delivering an experience on December 26 and you do not want to miss.”

A ticket to the event which starts from 9:00am till late is GH¢100 for a family of six.