FOCAP Lashes GTA Over December In GH ‘No Show’ Incident

Enock Agyepong

The Foundation of Creative Arts Professionals (FOCAP) has registered its displeasure over the recent “no show” incidents which saw millions of investments go down the drain at the Accra Sports Stadium.

According to FOCAP, Beyond the Return Office and GTA must know and understand that they have a major role to play when it comes to events in Ghana, and it is not enough for them to only provide their logos and go to sleep.

FOCAP agitation is in reaction to the many Ghanaians who took to social media to express their displeasure after Nigerian artiste Wizkid failed to show up to perform at his headline concert dubbed ‘Wizkid Live in Accra’, on December 10, 2022.

“The recent Live Hub Stadium event which saw millions of investments go down the drain is a typical example of why the GTA as a Government institution needs to play a major role in making sure these events are successful,” it stated.

FOCAP again added that if these event houses keep losing their investments, they will have no option but to fold up, which will go a long way to affect the creative industry and the creative economy.

FOCAP is therefore seeking from GTA and Beyond the Return Secretariat, a lot more responsible leadership and support for event organisers during this yuletide season, adding, “We also plead with event organisers to consider the economic climate of the country when pricing their events and provide more security at events.”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke