Family Sues Police

The family of a taxi driver who died in police cells in Sekondi after he was arrested for knocking down some police officers, has dragged the Ghana Police Service to court.

According to the family, it would go all out to find answers as to what really killed their member, Joseph Entsie, as it suspects foul play.

Entsie was pronounced dead at the Sekondi Police cells on December 25, 2021; the same day he was arrested around the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Sekondi and detained.

In an interview, brother of the deceased taxi driver, Kwame Appiah, said the police have on a number of occasions attempted changing the narrative, claiming that Entsie committed suicide.

“The police say my brother hanged himself in the cells with his trousers.

“Meanwhile, Entsie was in shorts when he was going to the cells, so where did he get the pair of trousers from? Who gave him the pair of trousers?

“In fact we have asked but no one saw him hanging in the cells, so the police have to explain everything to us,” he stated.

He also indicated that the family will not bury the body until the truth is revealed.

“If our brother will be at the mortuary for over 100 days, we don’t care because it is the police that took the body there and they are paying for it.

“We are waiting for the issue to be investigated before we do the burial service. We can’t bury him right now because if we do, the case will be a foolish case,” he asserted.

