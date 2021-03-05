Farouk Adams Slapped With 6 Charges

Farouk Adams

SIX CHARGES have been preferred against the Central Defender of Aduana Stars, Farouk Adams, after he was arrested in connection with the fatal accident involving the death of a policeman.

He has been charged with careless and inconsiderate driving. Also on the charge sheet is negligently causing harm and failing to report accident to police.

Farouk Adams was also charged with failing to stop to attend to an accident victim, driving motor vehicle without valid road certification and driving motor vehicle without valid insurance.

The player of the Dormaa-based Ghana’s Premier Division football club has been remanded into police custody by Berekum Circuit Court to reappear on March 18, 2021 to allow prosecution the ample time to conclude with their investigations.

This came to light when the suspect was arraigned before the court presided over by Osei Kofi Amoako.

According to the facts of the case presented in court by the prosecutor, Inspector Emmanuel Sampson, Farouk Adams was driving a Toyota Camry vehicle with registration number GW 5882-17 from Sunyani towards Dormaa-Ahenkro.

Upon reaching a section of the road near Cocoa Station at Asuotiano in the Dormaa East District of the Bono Region at about 8pm on Monday, March 1, 2021, he allegedly knocked down an oncoming motorbike which Constable Amos Maatey Niganoka, now deceased, was riding.

Farouk Adams after the incident failed to stop and attend to the victim and sped off leaving the Constable to his fate.

Farouk Adams again failed to report the accident to the police but went and parked the accident vehicle at a Goil Filling Station and silently went to the Wamfie Polyclinic for treatment.

The accused person, however arranged with a mechanic from Sunyani to pick the vehicle to an unknown place, allegedly to make it untraceable by the police and went into hiding afterwards at Dormaa Ahenkro.

Fortunately, police received information the next day, March 2, 2021 at 7 am that there was a hit-and-run incident and rushed to the scene and the victim was found to be Constable Amos.

Police went to the Goil Filling Station and through CCTV surveillance, the vehicle which the accused was driving at the time of the incident was identified.

Investigations at DVLA in Sunyani revealed that the said vehicle was registered in the name of Alberta Asare of Dormaa-Ahenkro.

Police quickly arrested Alberta who then led police to arrest the suspected driver and the mechanic to bring the car and further investigation carried out on the vehicle revealed that the roadworthiness, as well as insurance covering it, had expired since June 13, 2018, while the rear number plate had also been removed.