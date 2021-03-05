VRA Staff Takes Covid-19 Vaccine

The management of the Volta River Authority (VRA) has organized a Covid-19 vaccination exercise for its staff in the Greater Accra Region.

Numbering a little over 900, the employees of the VRA Head Office, Tema and Kpong sites went through the vaccination procedure aimed at protecting them against the virus.

Chief Executive Officer of the VRA, Ing. Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa, speaking with the media said the containment of Covid-19 is important to the essential utility provider adding that because of the essence of electricity to the development of the nation, it was important that its staff continues to be at post to ensure business continuity.

He said following the government’s directive, management of the VRA engaged the National Covid-19 Vaccination Team and the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to ensure the VRA staff gets vaccinated.

“We have prioritized the health of our workers because their health is important to us. So as we speak, every member of staff in Accra and every national service person working with us in Accra and Tema will go through this vaccination exercise and that is to ensure that we all get covered so there is no disruption in electricity supply,” he said.

He observed that the staff was keen on getting vaccinated which was evident by the queue at the vaccination site.

“The whole idea was to make it as efficient and convenient as possible but as you can see there is a queue here and a lot more people here than anticipated under the circumstances,” he stated.

Ing. Antwi-Darkwa explained that the plan was to have the health officers administer all the vaccines in a single day, “but if we are unable to finish today we will have to decide if we are to continue on another day depending on the availability of the GHS staff.”

He also admonished those who are still skeptical about taking the jab to ignore the conspiracy theories and go for the vaccine.

“I want to tell them that bringing Covid-19 under control is important and in the things we are doing to protect the staff, this is the ultimate because this is what is going to bring an end to the difficulties with Covid-19.

We will still have social distancing but this is important so everyone should take advantage.

I took my shot three days ago because I want to lead by example and so far it has been nothing but the usual side effects which everyone will go through,” he added.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri