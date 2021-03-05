GHS Records 629 Covid-19 Deaths

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has recorded a total of 629 deaths related to Covid-19 after it counted 9 more fatalities resulting from the viral infection.

The GHS also counted an additional 489 new Covid-19 cases in its latest case management update.

Clinical recoveries from Covid-19 have increased to 79,465 with the country’s active case count now at 5,145.

Out of the total number of active cases, 72 patients are in severe condition while 24 others are in critical condition.

A total of 85,239 confirmed Covid-19 cases have been recorded.

Regional Breakdown

The Greater Accra Region continues to record the highest number of cases counting a total of 47,876 Covid-19 infections, followed by the Ashanti Region, with 14,770 cases and the Western Region with 5,428 cases.

The Eastern Region has 3,802 cases, Central Region, 3,012 cases, Volta Region, 1,951 cases and the Northern Region has 1,321 cases.

The Upper East Region has 1,193 cases, Bono East Region has 1,172 cases, Bono Region, 1,079 cases, and Western North Region, 808 cases.

The Ahafo Region, 666 cases, Upper West Region has 430 cases, Oti Region, 283 cases, the North East Region 125 cases and the Savannah Region, 80 cases.

Cases recorded from international travellers now stand at 1,243.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri