Farouk Inspects Yendi Roads

The Member of Parliament for Yendi Constituency, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, on Tuesday led a team of engineers to conduct work assessment and feasibility study of the Nayillifong-Gukpegu and Kumfong roads as a prelude to the commencement of work on those roads.

He also engaged with Ndan Ya-Na for his behind-the-scene advocacy role to have the roads in Yendi upgraded.

Opinion leaders and elders of the areas in question were also engaged for their suggestions. “We are extremely committed to see the roads raised to a motorable state,” he said.

The Yendi township roads have been in a deplorable state for a long time in spite of its status as the traditional capital of Dagbon and as host of two important tourist attractions-the German cemetery and the Greenwich Meridian line.

Several advocacy efforts have gone into the Yendi roads project.

The Eastern Corridor Road passes through Yendi and the trans-ECOWAS route.

In one of his many visits to Yendi, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia acknowledged the pressure was piling for the fixing of Yendi roads.