FDA Cautions Public Over Contaminated Sausages

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has cautioned the public against the consumption of AIA Wudy and Pavo brand sausages.

This comes after the products, produced by Agricola Tre Vali, were recalled by Italian authorities due to the presence of Listeria bacteria in these sausages made from poultry meat.

Two batches with codes 1785417 and 01810919 with an expiration date of November 30, 2022, are implicated.

The FDA, in a statement following the recall activities ongoing in Europe and other countries, said it has also conducted a market surveillance activity.

It indicated that the Pavo Frankfurt sausages with an expiry date of November 2022 were found in Ho in the Volta Region.

“The products have since been detained for safe disposal. So far, no AIA Wudy sausages have been found on the Ghanaian market,” the statement said.

The FDA has however directed that anyone in possession of the above-mentioned products should immediately take them to either their Head Office or Regional Offices across the country.

“The FDA wishes to assure the public that its surveillance teams continue to monitor the markets for any of the above-mentioned products,” it concluded.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri