‘Fellow Ghanaians’ Fever Hit Electorates… As Nana Hit Grounds

Ghanaians especially supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) seem to have fallen in love with President Akufo-Addo’s ‘Fellow Ghanaians’ cliché often associated with his Covid-19 upgrade broadcast.

Almost everywhere he goes on his campaign tour of the country, it appears to be one of the things the party supporters expect to hear when he mounts the platform to speak.

Anytime the President has forgotten or failed to mention ‘Fellow Ghanaians’ either by fault or default before he addresses mini rallies, one is quick to notice the signs of disappointment written on the faces of the crowd and disquiet in the cards.

But anytime he precedes his delivery after acknowledging the dignitaries present with the much-anticipated ‘Fellow Ghanaians’ which has literally become like an opium for the masses, the crowd goes haywire in a frenzy mood with some almost falling over themselves.

Sometimes it takes over a minute or two amidst the shouting before he can proceed with his delivery.

Even though President Akufo-Addo has been using “Fellow Ghanaians” since becoming President on January 7, 2017 it became more profound in the hearts and minds of Ghanaians in heat of the Covid-19 updates when he would precede his announcements with the words, “Fellow Ghanaians, I have come into your homes, again, this evening to provide an update, as I promised, on the measures taken by Government to combat the Coronavirus pandemic.”

It therefore goes without saying that the “Fellow Ghanaians” have come to stay, little wonder some have designed and cashing in on t-shirts with the inscription “Fellow Ghanaians” and the famous circular looking spectacle associated with Akufo-Addo to match.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent