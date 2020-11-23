Wilmar Unveils Fortune, Viking Local Rice

Wilmar Africa Limited, the manufacturers of Frytol cooking oil, Fortune and Viking rice has launched two new brands of local rice in Ghana.

The two brands were launched on Monday, Monday, November 23, 2020, with the aim of supporting local rice farmers in the country.

The brands namely, Fortune Emo Pa Local Rice and Viking Emo Local Rice have also been introduced to provide Ghanaians with alternatives and bring some exciting innovations into the local rice industry.

Both brands consist of premium jasmine rice grown locally in the Volta region and will bring more variety to rice consumers in Ghana.

Considering the needs of Ghanaians when it comes to local rice, Wilmar Africa has endeavored to mill the Fortune and Viking local rice brands in the best rice mill in Ghana with the aim of offering unmatched quality and taste.

Speaking at the launch of Fortune and Viking local rice, Kwame Wiafe, General Manager of Wilmar said “Wilmar Africa is venturing into local rice to support and continue the development of rice farming in Ghana with the aim of boosting domestic rice production, creating more jobs to promote self-sufficiency and enhancing the economy as import reduces.”

“The Fortune and Viking brands will be available across all the regions from today. With our already existing industry experience, we assure our consumers of well-packaged and tasty jasmine local rice with the highest grade in the market”, he said.

Mr. Kwame Wiafe added: “The rice sector remains a highly viable one, for this reason we have ventured into local production to support local farmers and also make rice farming more attractive for existing and aspiring farmers”

“Rice is not only a food crop, but also has the potential for making significant contributions to the national economy. “

He urged Ghanaians to patronize the Fortune and Viking Emo Pa local rice.

“I urge all stakeholders to double their efforts at developing a competitive local rice industry that will create jobs, increase incomes, reduce imports and save the Ghana Cedi”, Mr. Kwame Wiafe concluded.

About Wilmar

Wilmar International is the world’s leading integrated multinational Agribusiness group with head office in Singapore and operates 850 factories in 35 countries across 5 continents including Asia & Africa and generates in excess of $ 40 Billion annual turnover.

In Ghana, Wilmar operates an integrated business model in the agriculture sector with holding interest in Benso Oil Palm Plantation (BOPP) – a leading oil palm plantation business and which is listed on Ghana’s stock exchange.

Wilmar Africa Ltd, which its manufacturing arm in Ghana is one of largest manufacturing business entities and are the producers of Frytol Cooking Oil and importers of Fortune Rice brands among others.

Wilmar directly employs over 3,000 staff in Ghana and is one of the largest taxpayer with annual tax contribution of over Ghc200 million into the national coffers.