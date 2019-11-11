Female Medical Student Excels At UDS

Dr. Jimanatu Gomda

Jimanatu Gomda, a medical student of the University for Development Studies (UDS), has picked five prestigious awards at the university’s 20th Congregation 2019, held in Tamale.

The awards include the Vice-Chancellor’s prize for the best student in MBChb, the Registar’s prize for the best student in MBChb, the Dean’s prize for the best overall graduating medical student, Dr. Sory’s prize for the all-round graduating medical student and Ghana Medical Association’s prize for the best overall graduating medical student.

Speaking to DAILY GUIDE, Ms. Gomda, expressed joy for winning the five awards as a medical student in the University for Development Studies (UDS) medical school.

She thanked her family (the Gomda family) for their love and support throughout her studies.

She advised students, most especially females, to work hard towards their education because as she put it “that will pay out someday.”

UDS graduated a total number of 4,735 graduands (4,549 undergraduates and 186 postgraduates) with 10 PhDs in various disciplines.

Out of the total number of 186 postgraduates, 144 were males and 42 were females and from the total of the 4,549 undergraduates, 92 obtained first class, 1999 obtained second class upper, 1,210 second class lower and 78 had third class.

The rest of the graduands, 1,170 were Diploma, Doctor of Medical Laboratory Sciences and Medical Doctors (MBChB) (116).

The Vice Chancellor of the University for Development (UDS), Prof Gabriel Ayum Teye, addressing participants at the graduation ceremony in Tamale, said the university had been approved to run MSc Community Disaster and Resilience Studies and BEd Family and Consumer Science by the National Accreditation Board (NAB).

He appealed for the quick completion of ongoing infrastructural projects to put the university in a better and a smooth take-off of the Wa and Navrongo campuses as autonomous universities.

“I wish to make a passionate request for additional lecture space on all the four campuses, in anticipation of an increase in students’ enrollment from the first batch of students from the Free SHS system.”

The vice chancellor told the graduands that the university had empowered them with the potent weapons to overcome some challenging situation in life.

Responding to the infamous ‘Sex for Grades’ scandals, the vice chancellor encouraged victims of sexual harassment, staff or students to report the perpetrators of such heinous crime.

“Permit me to state that the academic excellence of female students in UDS has never been in doubt. The isolated cases of media reports on sex for grades should never be used as a yardstick to diminish the value of degrees awarded particularly to female students at the university.”

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale