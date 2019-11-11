Trailer Crushes Woman to Death

The life of a woman (yet to be identified) came to an abrupt end when a trailer, carrying two 40-footer containers crushed her to death.

The incident which occurred on Friday, November 8, 2019, at about 6:000pm attracted a large crowd.

Residents, traders and commercial drivers in the area have still not come to terms with the incident, they described as horrific.

An eyewitness, who gave his name as Elolo explained that the woman had gone to stand at the Asikuma to Ho junction to wait for a vehicle before meeting her death.

He said, “the woman came to stand at the junction where passengers board Ho cars. While the trailer whose two containers were loaded with wood was coming from the Peki to Asikuma (Eastern Corridor road) side of the Junction.”

Elolo said the trailer driver appeared to have a failed break, making it difficult to control the vehicle.

In an attempt to take the right turn at the Junction, towards Asikuma-Juapong portion of the Eastern corridor, the trailer lost balance and the containers fully loaded with wood fell off as the trailer fell sideways.

The woman who is yet to be identified was crushed to death by one of the falling containers.

It took the rescue team of the fire service personnel and volunteers over four hours to retrieve the dismembered body of the deceased.

The driver of the trailer with registration number, AW-3847-11 also sustained some injuries and have since been admitted at the Peki Government Hospital for treatment.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)