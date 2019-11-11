Hohoe Wants Amewu For Parliament 

John Peter Amewu (middle)

Residents in the Hohoe Constituency of the Volta Region have indicated that John Peter Amewu is the right man to represent them in parliament.

The residents, many of whom had gone to witness the acclamation of Mr. Amewu as the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary candidate said, although they were not members of the party, they endorse the candidature of Mr. Amewu.

The event was held as part of the party’s extraordinary Constituency Conference at the Old Cinema Hall at Hohoe Zongo.

The conference was also used to make members ready for the task ahead in the 2020 election.

According to one of them, Makafui Elias, although she has been voting for the NDC in previous elections, it made sense to vote Amewu as MP than the NDC candidate, Prof. Margaret Kweku.

She admitted that although Hohoe was a strong hold of the opposition NDC, the issue of MP was different and needed to be given to Amewu who is NPP.

Another person, Isaac Agbey said “if for nothing at all, Amewu has made Hohoe popular since he became MP and also done many things, including streetlights, education and business support of which my own cousin whom I know is NDC is a beneficiary.”

Mr. Amewu who is also the Energy Minister is making his third run at the Hohoe Parliamentary seat. He expressed the hope that electorates, many of whom have called on him to take-up the challenge will give him the nod this time to represent them in Parliament.

A Deputy Minister of the Lands and Natural Resources Ministry, Benito Owusu-Bio described his former boss as one who is fully acquainted with workings of parliament due to his frequent duties on the floor of the house as Energy Minister.

“The Minister is not new to Parliament at all. Almost every two weeks, he is in the house speaking to issues on the energy sector. I can say, he has spoken on the floor more than your current MP (Dr Bernice Adiku Heloo). So all he need now is your authority to perform parliamentary duties on your behave in the next parliament,” he stressed.

The Volta Regional Chairman of the NPP, Makafui Woanyah said the government has done alot since it took office in 2017.

He therefore tasked the party structures, particularly at the polling station and constituency level to hit the ground running by reaching every household in the region to tell them about the good works of the Akufo-Addo government and expose the lies of the opposition.

He described Mr. Amewu as a valuable asset who has proven beyond reasonable doubt; nationally, regionally and at the Constituency level that he deserves to be in parliament to bring development to the people of the Hohoe constituency.

“Hon. Amewu is not new to any of you here. We’re all witnesses to the good works he is doing in Hohoe and its environs. So it will only be prudent for us to send him to Parliament to continue these good works,” Mr. Woanyah stated.

Mr. Amewu will be contesting Prof. Margaret Kweku of the NDC whom, just like Amewu have once served as Municipal Chief Executive of Hohoe.

From Fred Duodu – Hohoe (k.duodu@yahoo.com)