Fetish Priest Kills Wife, Son, Himself At Enyan Abowinim

KWESI TANDOH, a 40-year old fetish priest who doubles as a hunter and palm wine tapper, has shot himself in the head after shooting his 43-year old wife, Abena Nyamekye, and his 14-year old boy, Robert Tandoh, over a misunderstanding of having sex with another woman in the same house.

The Ajumako police said the man brought a woman in the house claiming that, the woman is having spiritual problem so he is helping her but it turned out that later that he was having sex with her in a different room in the same compound.

An eyewitness, Kwabena Mensah, who spoke to the media revealed that, he saw the man fighting with his wife but after some hours they heard two gunshots in the house.

Kwabena Mensah said when they rushed to the house of the fetish priest, the man had locked the door was threatening to kill anybody who would come closer to him.

So the police was called but immediately he saw that the police have come around, he shot himself.

Mother of Abena Panin expressed shock at the incident. She said the man has beaten her daughter on several occasions but the man, about two weeks ago, pledged not to harm her again.

Meanwhile, the Ajumako District Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Stephen Tetteh revealed that, the couples have been married for about 18 years with four children.

The bodies of the deceased has since been deposited at the morgue.