FIFA President Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The President of world football governing body, FIFA, Gianni Infantino, has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

FIFA made the announced in a statement on October 27, 2020.

According to the statement, Infantino, aged 50, has reported mild symptoms and will quarantine for at least 10 days.

The statement statement indicated that “FIFA President Gianni Infantino has received confirmation today that he has tested positive for coronavirus. The FIFA President, who has reported mild symptoms, has immediately placed himself in self-isolation and will remain in quarantine at least for 10 days.”

“All people who came into contact with the FIFA President during the last few days have been informed accordingly and they are being requested to take the necessary steps,” it said.

By Melvin Tarlue