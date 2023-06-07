Film Producer Yemoh Ike Marries

Yemoh Ike and Danfua Amanquanor Priscilla

Ghanaian film producer, Yemoh Ike on Saturday got married to his longtime lover and fashion designer, Danfua Amanquanor Priscilla, who is the CEO of DAP Couture.

They had their traditional marriage ceremony on Thursday at Bubiashie, a suburb of Accra before they took their vows at the Immanuel Methodist Church at the Manet Estate, Spintex.

The wedding reception was held at the Golden Gate Club House, Spintex, with French Ambassador to Ghana, Jules Armand Aniambossou as the chairman of the ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by a number of friends and family including showbiz personalities such as Inna Patty, Sonia Ibrahim, Gabriel Narh aka MysterGabby and movie director, Amartei Armar among others.

Yemoh is a thriving filmmaker, pushing the frontiers for Ghana movie industry. He is the producer of ‘Tsutsué’, the Ghanaian short film written and directed by Amartei Armar that became the first film from sub-Saharan Africa to be nominated for Cannes Film Festival in 2023. He has also done other major productions including ‘Vagabonds’.