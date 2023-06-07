Tema Methodist Day SHS Launches 40 Anniversary

The Methodist Day Senior High School (MEDASS) in Tema has launched its 40th anniversary celebrations with a plea for support in infrastructure development from various stakeholders.

The celebrations are under the theme: ‘Quality infrastructural development for a sustainable and impactful education; the role of stakeholders”. The school called on all stakeholders to contribute their efforts and resources in putting up a fitting infrastructure to celebrate the years of academic performance by MEDASS.

Speaking on behalf of the MEDASS Old Students Association, Mr. John Asseph, the International President, announced plans for a 25 million cedis project to improve the school’s infrastructure. The proposed project includes the construction of an assembly hall and other facilities that can enhance the school’s academic performance.

However, the Headmistress of MEDASS, Mrs. Juliana Frimpong, reiterated the need for more infrastructure for the school.

There are currently two campuses and teachers have to move between them to teach leading to lost contact hours. She also cited overcrowding in classrooms as a hindrance to effective teaching and learning. Furthermore, some buildings in the school require repairs as those with defects pose a risk to both students and staff.

Yves Hanson-Nortey, the MP for Central Tema Constituency, donated money towards the construction of the new school building.

He acknowledged some of the educational support his office had been able to provide for the second-cycle schools in his area. Meanwhile,

The Very Reverend Ebenezer Popeson Adjei, Secretary of Synod of the Tema Diocese, calls on the government to support and remember MEDASS in its provision of educational support for the schools in the Greater Accra Region.

He urged the students to take their education seriously to become responsible adults.

MEDASS was established in 1983 with only 33 students, as the first second-cycle mission school in the Tema Metropolis. Today, the school has over a thousand students and 46 full-time teachers.

The anniversary celebrations present a chance for primary stakeholders to contribute to the development of much-needed infrastructure. MEDASS looks forward to continued support in ensuring that its academic performance keeps up with the times.