I Want Another Child But Marriage First

Akuapem Poloo

Socialite, Akuapem Poloo, says she has an interest to have another child but before that, she prefers to be married.

Poloo wasn’t married when she had her son. She was young when she met her son’s dad who promised to marry her before she got pregnant. However, that didn’t happen and their relationship ended after she gave birth.

Poloo says her next child must only come after she is married.

“Now that I am mature and of age, I want to add another one to my baby. Yes, I really want to give birth. I have asked Allah to help me get married first. I don’t want to repeat the same mistakes again because, by then, I was young and in my youth. Now I want to get married before I give birth, but I want that to happen either this year or next year,” she told KMJ on Joy Prime.