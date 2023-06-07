Burna Boy Credits Sister For Sold-Out London Concert

Burna Boy

Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has revealed that his younger sister and stylist/creative director, Ronami Ogulu was the brain behind his recent sold-out concert at the iconic London Stadium.

The Dailypost reported that Burna Boy became the first African artiste to sell out the 80,000-capacity London Stadium on Saturday.

Shortly after the show, the self-proclaimed ‘African Giant’ was captured in a viral video carrying his younger sister, Ronami on his back.

Sharing the video via his Instastory, Burna Boy said his sister deserved to be carried on the back because the concert was her vision.

He said Ronami put in a lot of work behind the scenes to make sure the event was a success.

He wrote, “Well done @r0nami e reach to carry you!!! This show was wild behind the scenes!!! I know the stress you went through!! The whole thing was your vision. It was amazing seeing it come to life. I’m so proud of you.”