Finance Minister acknowleges Economic challenges in Ghana, pledges to address them

Ken Ofori-Atta

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has acknowledged Economic challenges confronting the country.

Like many economies in the world, he said, Ghana is living through the worst Economic period.

He said this is a time that has put pressure on lives and livelihoods.

However, he said, Government is committed to addressing the challenges.

He made this known in his address to the media from the Finance Ministry on Sunday afternoon, May 9, 2021.

According to him, government acknowledged that as a nation, more needed to be done to improve revenue generation.

He said prior to the covid-19 outbreak, Government undertook a number of Economic and social initiatives such Free SHS, Paperless ports, cleanup of the financial sector, all aimed at boosting economic growth and development.

He revealed that over the last few weeks, he has followed the #FixTheCountry campaign on social media.

According to him, he has held meeting with the Conveners of the #FixTheCountry Campaign.

He said he was briefed by the Conveners that at the heart of their protest is the “Failure on the part of sucfessive governments to improve the lives of Ghanaians”.

He commended the youth for calling on the leaders to be at their best.

He said Government will continue to work with the youth and other stakeholders in achieving Economic development.

By Melvin Tarlue