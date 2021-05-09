First Lady Salutes Mothers

First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo

First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has celebrated all mothers and mother figures in the country on the occasion of Mothers’ Day saying motherhood is not only a tough job but by far the most important job on earth.

She said the role of mothers in shaping character, nurturing talents and inspiring others to achieve greater heights cannot be over-emphasised.

“As a mother, I am appreciative of the struggles mothers go through, tirelessly moving heaven and earth to secure the possible best for their children, while striving to keep them on the path of righteousness,” she said.

The First Lady further indicated that motherhood is not just about shaping the lives of individuals but shaping a nation, and the world as a whole; ‘that is our role’.

She asked society, especially those who can afford it, as well as gender-based civil society organisations and corporate institutions not to limit the celebration of the day to making merry in homes or small groups alone, and urged them to identify creative ways to assist less fortunate mothers.

“Assist single mothers, widows, teenage mothers and all who need your assistance to help build a nation of knowledge-filled, respectful, patriotic, hardworking, ambitious and God-fearing people,” she added.

Mrs Akufo-Addo said the Rebecca Foundation has been working hard to support mothers in various fields of endeavour to ease their burden, but additional assistance from individuals and corporate organisations will inure to the benefit of the nation.

She also admonished all mothers and mother figures, to take up their motherhood role with all seriousness, bearing in mind that the outcome of their fruits will be heavily dependent on how they are nurtured.

“The nation’s future rests on our shoulders,” she stated.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri