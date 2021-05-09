Let’s fix Ghana together, $200m jobs programme coming – Ken Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has called for a collaborative effort in addressing the Economic challenges facing Ghana.

Responding to the #FixTheCountry Campaign, the Minister acknowledged the Economic challenges confronting Ghana.

He said Ghana like many other countries around the world was facing Economic challenges in the wake of the coronavirus.

However, he stated that there was the need for all Ghanaians to come together to fix the nation.

He introduced his own hashtag: #FixThisTogether.

He said Government was fast-tracking the program for the creation of $200 million jobs programme through private sector partnerships.

*GIPC Is working to attract Amazon to Ghana*

Touching on efforts aimed creating jobs and promoting Economic activities in Ghana, the Minister said the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), was working to bringing e-commerce giant, Amazon to Ghana.

The minister revealed how prior to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Government was introducing several socio-economic initiatives.

The $200 million programme for Economic Development, jobs and skills development, he said, started planning three years ago by Government and the World Bank.

He said the program was nearing implementation.

Meanwhile, the Minister urged everyone to realize the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the nation and the world.

He said the President is clear about the protection of each citizen’s life and cushioning the economy.

He stated that government will continue to rebuild the economy and protect lives “without relenting”.

By Melvin Tarlue