Nigeria in security crisis, hundreds of lives lost

The security situation in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, is reportedly worsening.

Multiple international and local media reports suggest that incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari, is facing increasing pressure from critics and allies alike over the security crisis in his country.

According to reports, in recent weeks, hundreds of people have been killed in violence across Nigeria.

It is believed that about 800 Boko Haram militants have entered Bwari. Some 400 other militants are believed to have made their way to Garki.

Nigerian police are believed to have announced that some 200 militants have been arrested.

Residents across the hotspot areas for violence are reportedly being warned to be mindful of their movements around town.

Accordingly, places in Nigeria that are possibly vulnerable to attacks from Boko Haram include Zik International Airport, Wuse Market, CBN, National Assembly , Presidential Villa, Emam Plaza, Defence HQ, Army,Naval & Airforce HQ

and Central Mosque.

Also some institutions have been listed as those

vulnerable for Boko Haram abductions.

The institutions and areas vulnerable for Boko Haram abduction are said to be: Churches from Niger state axis into FCT, private owned schools, villages within the FCT territory, College of Education zuba, University of Abuja, Military Barracks at the outskirts of Abuja metropolis and Kuje Prison.

According to The Guardian, an alarming wave of violence has left millions in Nigeria in uproar at the collapse in security.

Reports say there have been waves of attacks by

jihadist groups in the north-east.

The attacks have reportedly been compound by abductions targeting civilians in schools and at interstate links across Nigeria.

There are also reports of mass killings by bandit groups in rural towns, a reported rise in armed robberies in urban areas and increasingly daring attacks on security forces by pro-Biafran militants in the south-east have also all risen.

The Nigerian Army wishes to use this medium to appeal to the peace loving people of Kano State to maintain high level of vigilance and continue to report suspected movement of strange individuals or groups in their environment to the relevant security agencies for prompt action. https://t.co/wbLDLeeTkv — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) May 9, 2021

By Melvin Tarlue