Covid19 Is Still Real So Adhere To Safety Protocols – KNUST Students Told

The University Relation Officer (URO) at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Daniel Noris Bekoe, has urged the students in the school to observe the safety protocols of the coronavirus pandemic coming this 2020/2021 second semester which will start from 10th May, 2021 to help prevent the disease on campus.

According to Mr Bekoe, the school management are prepare themselves to prevent the covid-19 pandemic in the school coming this semester so the students should also observe the safety protocols.

He said the school recorded some positive cases of the coronavirus disease in the last semester but no one lost his or her life.

He therefore applauded the Zoomlion Company Limited led by Dr Joseph Siaw Agyapong for their effort to prevent the spread of this pandemic in the country through their disinfection and fumigation exercises.

He also lauded the pressmen for their education campaign on the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

He made these remarks in an address with the press on the sidelines of a fumigation exercise undertaken by Zoomlion.

Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional Manager for Zoomlion Company Limited, Philip Asante Yeboah, also said, the exercise will help to prevent the spread of covid-19 pandemic on the campus coming this semester.

He also urged Ghanaians to observe the safety protocols of the coronavirus pandemic to reduce the spread of the disease in the country.