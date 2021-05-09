Majority Chief Whip Donates Sewing Machines To Artisans

THE MP IN A GROUP POSE WITH THE ARTISANS

Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has donated hundred of sewing machines to 100 dressmakers from Ghana National Dressmaker and Tailor Association (GNDTA), Nsawam Chapter who passed out from training recently.

The New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for Nsawam Constituency in the Eastern Region has been supportive of the artisans in the area by assisting them with both financial and logistics for their startup.

The MP believes the Technical Vocational Education and Training Concept provides knowledge and skills in the formal, non-formal and informal learning sectors which is a crucial vehicle for social equity, inclusion and sustainable development.

At the presentation which was held over the weekend, he promised to develop their skills training center to put their training to a better standard, and also pledged his unwavering support to the Association.

The beneficiaries also expressed their profound gratitude to the Member of Parliament for his kind gesture.

– FROM Daniel Bampoe, Nsawam