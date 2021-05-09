Osafo Marfo Tours Ibrahim Mahama’s Cement plant

Senior Presidential Advisor, Yaw Osafo-Marfo, has embarked on a familiarization tour of businessman, Ibrahim Mahama’s Dzata Cement Plant.

The factory is located in Tema, Greater Accra.

Mr Osafo-Marfo, a former Senior Minister, was at the plant on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

The visit was to afford the Minister have first-hand information on the cement plant.

The plant is situated on a 10-acre land near the Tema Port.

During the visit, the Senior Presidential Advisor was welcomed to the factory by the Chief Executive Officer of Engineers and Planners Company Limited, Ibrahim Mahama.

Mr Mahama led Osafo-Marfo in touring the factory.

By DGN Online