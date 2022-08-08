Fire Claims Life At Suame

One person has been confirmed dead in fire incident which occurred in a plastic factory at Kronum-Kyerase in the Suame municipality of the Ashanti Region.

Two others persons are battling for their lives at a health facility following the fire that burnt a plastic melting factory and spread to other residential properties.

Speaking on the unfortunate incident, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) explained that the fire sparked on the evening of Saturday at the plastic factory.

It later spread to an 11-bedroom house and three other adjoining buildings which caused destruction to several properties in the buildings.

Touching on the death, according to GNFS, the deceased got trapped in the building in his attempt to help douse the flames in the early stages but lost his life when it escalated.

The two others, owners of the factory and 11 bedrooms apartment have been admitted at the Breman Hospital after they lost consciousness due to the extent of the fire.

On how they doused the fire, the Breman Fire Station’s Divisional Commander, DO3 Selasie Avevor indicated that the intensity of the fire required more tools from personnel than usual.

According to him, “The regional office had to come in because it was polythene and with the polythene, we also had to use the foam concentrate, so we could douse the fire,” he said.

“We had to be very strategic. We had to be very tactical because the wind was not on our side, and it engulfed other adjoining buildings.”

By Vincent Kubi