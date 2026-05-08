Fire Destroys Phone Shops

Firefighters and security officers at the fire scene

MOBILE PHONES and other valuable items have been burned into ashes after fire swept through some shops in a two-storey building at Adum, the Central Business District (CBD) in Kumasi on Tuesday morning.

The blaze was reported to have started from one of the shops and spread at a lightning speed, consuming anything that it came into contact with, to the chagrin of shop owners and other people at the scene.

At least three shops, which are at the ground floor and a warehouse, which is also located on the first floor of the building, were affected by the inferno which was said to have started around 6:50 a.m.

Eyewitnesses’ reports indicated that some shop owners were about to open their shops for business when they suddenly saw the inferno, so they instantly called for help to douse the fire.

A distress call was also made to the office of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) in Kumasi, who immediately rushed to the scene to fight the blaze, which was then very intense at the first floor of the affected building.

According to reports, the firefighters did a yeoman’s job as they hurriedly quenched the inferno. The bravery of the firemen was said to have prevented a major disaster from occurring in the boisterous city.

The Ashanti Regional Fire Commander, ACFO I Peter Tetteh, briefing the media at the fire scene, stated that the exact cause of the blaze was not immediately known, assuring to investigate the cause of the inferno.

“We had report of a major fire outbreak at Adum at 6:55 a.m. on Tuesday, so we dispatched fire tenders to the place to deal with the fire. We realised that the Pat Thomas phone shop was on fire when we arrived at the scene.

“The fire was particularly intense in a warehouse, which is located on the first floor of the building, where accessibility was almost impossible. We however managed to quench the fire, despite facing some challenges,” he disclosed.

The fire commander also said the blaze was complex and very difficult to deal with, considering that getting access to the fire scene was difficult, yet his men did well to douse it to avert disaster. He lauded his men for a good job done.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi