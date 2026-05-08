Hole-In-Heart Student, 14, Needs Help

Lovejoy Kawe Tugwagwa

Lovejoy Kawe Tugwagwa is a 14-year-old form one student of St. Francis of Asssisi, Jirapa, in the Upper West Region, who has been diagnosed with a heart condition requiring surgical operation to correct.

Her condition, ostium primum atrial septal defect, hole-in-heart, was diagnosed at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC), Legon. She was referred to the facility from the Tamale Teaching Hospital to the UGMC.

According to Dr. Gordon Offei-Larbi, Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon, the patient would require surgical intervention to correct the defect whose procedure would cost GH¢75,000.

“Further management involves open heart surgery to close the defect and repair the Mitral Valve.

“The total cost of surgery, anaesthesia, ICU stay, drugs and accommodation amounts to GH¢75,000,” stated the surgeon on a UGMC letter-headed correspondence and dated.

Donations are requested from individuals and corporate bodies to save the life of this young girl.

Donations should be sent to: Account Name: University of Ghana Medical Centre Corporate

Account Number: 1431996100003

Bank Name: CBG

Branch: Legon