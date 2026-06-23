Fire Destroys Six-Bedroom House At Aboabo

Firefighters at the scene

A six-bedroom house was reduced to ashes after a fierce fire swept through a residential compound at Aboabo, near the Post Office area in the Ashanti Region on Sunday, destroying property worth thousands of cedis. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were recorded.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) said the blaze was reported at about 2:55 p.m., prompting the immediate deployment of firefighters from the Asokore Mampong Fire Station, who were later joined by personnel from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Fire Station.

By the time firefighters arrived, the six-bedroom chamber-and-hall self-contained house had been completely engulfed in flames.

The fire was brought under control at 3:56 p.m. and fully extinguished at 4:46 p.m. through the combined efforts of the firefighters.

According to the GNFS, the inferno completely destroyed the building and all its contents.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the fire may have been caused by an electrical fault, possibly originating from a refrigerator socket, although investigations are still ongoing to establish the exact cause.

The GNFS said its personnel successfully prevented the flames from spreading to nearby buildings within the compound, averting what could have been a much larger disaster.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi