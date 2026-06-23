Otumfuo Back Home After Poland, Canada Tour

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in a handshake with one of his subjects

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, yesterday returned to Kumasi to a rousing welcome following a successful working visit to Poland and Canada aimed at promoting development partnerships, investment and educational opportunities for Asanteman.

Hundreds of chiefs, queen mothers, traditional leaders and enthusiastic subjects converged on the Prempeh International Airport to receive the revered monarch, creating a colourful spectacle of Asante culture and tradition.

The atmosphere became electric as the King’s aircraft touched down, with chiefs dressed in splendid kente cloth and adorned with gold ornaments lining the tarmac. Fontomfrom drummers and traditional dancers entertained the gathering while residents waved flags and sang praises in honour of the Asantehene.

During his visit abroad, Otumfuo held a series of high-level meetings with government officials, investors, business leaders and members of the Ghanaian diaspora in both Poland and Canada.

The discussions centred on attracting investment into the Ashanti Region, strengthening educational collaborations, expanding cultural diplomacy and securing development partnerships to improve the socio-economic well-being of the people of Asanteman.

In Canada, the Asantehene also met with members of the Ghanaian community, urging them to contribute to the country’s development through investment, skills transfer and support for ongoing development initiatives in the Ashanti Region.

The monarch also joined members of the Ghanaian diaspora to watch Ghana’s international football match against Panama, where he encouraged national unity and solidarity among Ghanaians living abroad.

Palace sources indicated that the overseas tour formed part of Otumfuo’s broader vision to deepen international cooperation and attract strategic partnerships that would support education, healthcare, infrastructure and youth empowerment in Asanteman.

Speaking to OTEC News reporter Kwame Agyenim Boateng, some of the residents who welcomed the King praised him for his dedication to projecting the image of Asanteman and Ghana on the global stage.

They commended his humility, patience and unwavering commitment to the progress of his people.

A local chief expressed confidence that the King’s engagements abroad would yield significant benefits for Asanteman.

“We will continue to remain united and committed to peace and development as Asanteman continues to push for progress both locally and internationally,” he stated.

After leaving the airport, Otumfuo was escorted in a grand procession through the principal streets of Kumasi to the Manhyia Palace.

Tight security was maintained as thousands of residents lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the monarch, with chiefs and elders describing the massive turnout as a clear demonstration of the love, respect and admiration the people of Asanteman have for their King.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi