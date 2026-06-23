Six Killed, 34 Rescued In Multiple Road Crashes Across Volta

One of the accident scenes

Six people have lost their lives while 34 others were rescued following a series of road traffic accidents recorded across the Volta Region on Sunday, June 21, according to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

The incidents occurred at separate locations in the region, prompting swift emergency responses from personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service and other emergency agencies.

The first set of accidents occurred along the Todome stretch near Kpeve on the Peki–Kpeve Road. A rescue team from the Peki Fire Station responded to two simultaneous crashes after receiving a distress call at approximately 12:53 p.m.

One of the crashes involved a Man Diesel TGS truck travelling from Tema to Tamale and a Toyota Camry heading from Nkwanta to Accra. According to the GNFS, all five occupants of the two vehicles comprising four males and one female had been rescued before the arrival of the fire crew. Both vehicles sustained partial damage.

The second crash involved a Metro Mass Transit bus travelling from Accra to Dambai with 28 passengers on board. Firefighters successfully extricated and rescued 24 victims, made up of seven males and 17 females, who were subsequently transported to the Peki Government Hospital for medical attention.

However, four people, including one male and three females, were pronounced dead at the scene. Their bodies were later handed over to the Ghana Police Service for further investigations and preservation.

In a separate incident at the Ho Civic Centre, personnel from the Ho Regional Fire Headquarters responded to another road crash at about 1:04 p.m. The rescue operation, led by Assistant Divisional Officer II (ADO II) Seth Sarfo, reached the scene within two minutes of receiving the distress call.

The accident involved a Hyundai Mighty truck, a Pragya tricycle, and an unregistered motorbike. Emergency responders rescued 10 victims and conveyed them to the Ho Municipal Hospital and the Ho Teaching Hospital for treatment.

Subsequent follow-up at the health facilities confirmed that two male victims succumbed to their injuries, bringing the total number of fatalities from the day’s accidents to six.

The vehicles involved in the crashes sustained varying degrees of damage. Authorities have commenced investigations to determine the circumstances that led to the accidents.

The Ghana National Fire Service has meanwhile urged motorists to comply with road safety regulations, avoid excessive speeding, exercise caution while driving, and ensure regular maintenance of their vehicles to help reduce the incidence of preventable road crashes.

The Service further reiterated the importance of responsible driving and adherence to traffic laws as efforts continue to improve road safety across the country.

From Daniel K. Orlando, Ho