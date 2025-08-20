Fire Guts Boys Quarters At Asuoyeboa

The razed house

A fierce fire outbreak on Monday evening, August 18, 2025, gutted a three-bedroom boys quarters at Asuoyeboa in the Kwadaso Municipality of the Ashanti Region, leaving in its wake destruction worth thousands of Ghana cedis.

According to eyewitnesses, the inferno began around 7:00 pm and quickly engulfed the structure, reducing valuable household items, furniture, and personal belongings to ashes. Although no lives were lost, residents described the incident as “frightening” and a “near disaster”, considering how closely packed houses are in the area.

The timely intervention of personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) was crucial in preventing the blaze from spreading to nearby buildings. Firefighters battled the raging flames for over an hour before bringing the situation under control, drawing praise from community members who feared the entire neighbourhood could have been consumed.

“The fire was very intense, and if not for the quick arrival of the Fire Service, we could have been talking about something much worse today,” said a visibly shaken resident, who lost some personal effects stored in the affected building.

Officials of the GNFS have since launched investigations into the exact cause of the fire. Preliminary reports suggest possible electrical faults, but the Service says it will only confirm the cause after thorough assessment.

Meanwhile, affected families are counting their losses and appealing for support. Many of them were left with nothing but the clothes they wore when they rushed out of the burning house. Community leaders have also urged residents to remain cautious and ensure regular maintenance of their electrical connections to prevent similar tragedies.

Municipal authorities have assured that relief measures are being considered for the displaced victims, while also commending the professionalism of the GNFS in averting what could have been a large-scale catastrophe.

The incident has reignited calls for residents in the Ashanti Region to invest in basic fire safety equipment such as extinguishers and smoke detectors, as the frequency of domestic fire outbreaks continues to rise in recent years.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi