RTIC Holds 5th Anniversary Press Launch

Genevieve Shirley Lartey addressing the press

The Right to Information Commission (RTIC) has held a press launch in commemoration of its 5th anniversary under the theme “RTI @ 5: Championing Transparency and Accountability through Access to Environmental Information in a Digital Era”.

Speaking at the launch, Executive Secretary of RTIC, Genevieve Shirley mentioned that the commission since its establishment in October 2020 under Act 989 has worked to advance the right of access to information.

She said, “Over these five years, we have consistently promoted transparency, accountability and open governance while empowering citizens to participate fully in national development.”

She added that the theme also focuses on ensuring access to environmental information while embracing digital innovation as a tool for inclusion and sustainable development.

Ms. Lartey stated that the commission will join the international community in marking the International Day for Universal Access to Information (IDUAI) 2025, which is under the theme “Ensuring Access to Environmental Information in the Digital Age”.

“This year’s theme goes so perfectly with our own anniversary theme, reinforcing the importance of access to information in tackling environmental challenges while leveraging digital platforms to advance openness and inclusion,” she said.

Ms. Lartey further emphasised that there are procedures in requesting for information which must be followed, and encouraged people to use their right to access information.

Deputy Chairperson of RTIC, Elizabeth Asare, mentioned some challenges facing the commission, including logistics and funds.

“That is the greatest challenge that we have. We need money to be able to function properly,” she stated, stressing that “we don’t have the requisite staff that we need.”

A board member of the commission, Nana Kwame Duah, used the opportunity to advice the media to educate the public to access information from available sources, including websites, before requesting for same.

BY Florence Asamoah Adom