Harbour View Residents Plea For Demolition Halt

Boye-Doku (first from left) and some concerned Harbour View Residents Association members

The Harbour View Residents Association is seeking clemency and a halt to the ongoing demolition of homes in their community, citing immense human suffering and potential humanitarian crises.

‎‎‎Chairman of the Harbour View Residents Association, Jonathan Boye-Doku, in a press conference, appealed to the government to consider the humanitarian implications of the ongoing demolition exercise.

‎‎According to him, despite acknowledging the importance of preserving Ghana’s wetlands, they believe that the demolition of 10.5 acres of land, affecting hundreds of families, is an extreme measure that warrants reconsideration.

‎‎‎He emphasised that most residents developed their lands before 2023, unaware of the specific boundaries and international significance of the wetland. Stakeholder engagements were held in 2021 and 2022, with a roadmap for a mutual understanding regarding a generally accepted core boundary in 2023. However, further encroachment occurred due to reliance on traditional authorities’ guidance.

‎‎Proposed Solutions

‎Mr. Boye-Doku reiterated that they are committed to collaborating with the government to implement robust solutions.

‎‎”We will engage in final stakeholders’ meetings to establish a clear and enforceable mutual boundary.

Additionally, we will work on embankment and flood protection measures to mitigate potential flooding occurrences. Furthermore, we will undertake lagoon and river dredging to restore the wetland’s ecological function.

“We will also implement sedimentation control measures as part of our sustainable solutions, and moreover, we will explore innovative sustainable solutions to environmental conservation, ensuring a comprehensive approach to protecting the environment while addressing community needs,” he mentioned.

‎‎He explained that these initiatives demonstrate their commitment to finding a balanced solution that respects both environmental imperatives and community livelihoods.

‎‎Recommendations

‎”We humbly recommend that the government consider two key proposals. Firstly, regularising structures outside the core area boundary could generate significant revenue for environmental conservation efforts. Secondly, the regularised portion could be maintained as a Ramsar site, ensuring compliance with environmental goals and promoting sustainable development,” he recommended.

‎‎Notably, Mr. Boye-Doku mentioned that, the built-up areas in their community translate to approximately 8,000-9,000 plots, presenting a significant opportunity for revenue generation through regularisation. This revenue can be channeled towards critical environmental conservation efforts, while maintaining the regularised portion as a Ramsar site to ensure compliance with environmental goals.

‎‎He stressed that, they are confident that through collaborative efforts, they can find a way forward that respects environmental imperatives while safeguarding the livelihoods and dignity of the residents of Harbour View Residents Association.

‎‎”We implore your compassionate consideration of the immense human suffering caused by the ongoing demolition and request for clemency, thereby halting the ongoing demolition and allowing for a more humane and equitable resolution to this complex issue,” he appealed to the government.

‎‎He humbly appealed to the media to serve as a platform for the community, bringing their struggles and concerns to the forefront and facilitating a dialogue with the government.

‎‎The Secretary of the Nungua Oofu Wulomo, Nii Okai, respectfully appealed to the President to consider a pressing matter regarding state-acquired land that has been occupied by families in need of shelter and livelihood.

‎‎”Despite previous administrations’ tolerance, the current demolition exercise is displacing entire families, including vulnerable individuals, without compassion or adequate resettlement,” he said.

‎‎By Janet Odei Amponsah