Fire Kills 4 Kids Near Kintampo

FOUR CHILDREN, including a seven-month-old baby, were on Wednesday burnt to death at Bonche, a farming community near Kintampo.

According to police report, the sad incident occurred when the eldest of the children, Freda Stephen, 7, tried to drive bees away from the hut in which they were living.

Freda was using fire to drive out the bees and in the process the structure caught fire which consumed all of them.

Apart from Freda, the other victims were identified as Nyanne Na Bada 4, Nabada Uwumboryakii 3, and Faith Stephen, only nine months.

The bodies have been deposited at the Kintampo Municipal Government Hospital for autopsy.

Police at Kadelso Station said they received information at about 8:30 pm on Wednesday from the Assemblyman of Gulumpe Electoral Area, Emmanuel Tananja, that fire had gutted a hut in the area.

“When we proceeded to the scene, we saw the structure completely burnt into ashes and four bodies of children in skewed positions. We retrieved the bodies and sent them to the mortuary,” the police officer said.

The sad incident has thrown the whole community into a state of shock.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Kintampo