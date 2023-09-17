Fire Razes Down 350 Structures At CMB

At least 350 wooden structures including shops at the Central Market Complex (CMB) behind Kantamanto in Accra, were razed down by fire on Sunday morning, destroying goods worth several thousands Ghana cedis.

The wooden structures used for both commercial and domestic purposes and their contents including ovens, LPG cylinders, deep freezers, bags of flour and beans were burnt in the inferno.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, as investigations are ongoing.

According to reports, the fire started around 5am on Sunday and quickly spread to several shops before firefighters from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) could arrive at the scene. Several flammable objects were found at the site of the fire.

The GNFS Public Relations Officer, ADO1 Alex Nartey, said that the fire had been put out, but several shops were completely destroyed.

Traders at the market expressed their frustration and disappointment, with many stating that they had lost everything.

The GNFS is advising traders to be cautious with electrical appliances and avoid storing flammable materials in their shops. This is the second major fire incident that has occurred at the CMB market in recent years.

In 2020, a fire destroyed over 200 shops at the market, causing several traders to lose their source of livelihood.

Authorities are calling on traders to prioritize safety measures in their shops to avoid such incidents in the future. The incident has brought attention to the need for market safety and strict adherence to safety measures to avoid loss of lives and properties.

By Vincent Kubi