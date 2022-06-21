First-Ever Ghana Tea Club Opens On June 25

As part of efforts to impact social change, the first-ever Ghana Tea Club is set to be launched in Accra.

The Ghana Tea Club is a registered social club in Ghana to be the number one confluence for all tea-loving people in the country.

The club is set up to connect various people from various cultures and backgrounds with a common love for good tea.

With the world now a global village and with the need for close networks direr, a club such as this with a likely membership of progressive minded and healthy lifestyle individuals and astute individuals is of greater value now.

The club also seeks to propagate the various numerous benefits of regular tea consumption to Ghanaians and hopes the culture of tea drinking is eventually imbibed into the lifestyle of most people in Ghana.

The launch will be the first of its kind Tea meeting of the Ghana Tea Club and the inauguration of the club.

It will take place on June 25, 2022, at 9 am at The Cosmopolitan, Dzorwulu. The Cosmopolitan will thereafter serve as the host grounds of the club going forward, with once in month tea meetings with an exciting itinerary for all.

The launch ceremony will be graced by several personalities such as ambassadors and heads of missions in Ghana especially those from countries with vibrant tea cultures among others.

Among side attractions to take place at the ceremony include special sampling sessions of indigenous tea from various selected countries and a special ‘Ataya’ stand with its accompaniment of grilled meat and raw groundnuts.

There will also be the outdooring of Cosmo Chess Club at the same premises as a complement to the occasion. To climax the day will be the sales bazaar by tea merchants and related product providers.