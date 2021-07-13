First Lady Returns Cash

Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo

First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo has refunded all allowances received from 2017 till date to the state.

A press statement from the office of the First Lady, signed by Shirley Laryea indicated that Mrs Akufo-Addo has refunded GH₵899,097.84 into the consolidated account with a cheque issued from the Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited being the full refund for monies received from 7th January to date as allowances given to her as the first lady of the Republic.

The statement further stated that Her Excellency, Rebecca Akufo-Addo remains committed to her role as the first lady and is devoted to her charity work championing the wellbeing of women and children in Ghana.

The first lady had earlier indicated his willingness to return all allowances paid to her.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke