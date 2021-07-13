Ghana To Receive 1.2 million Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccines

Ghana is expected to take delivery of about 1.2 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine for Covid-19.

Presidential Adviser on Health, Dr Anthony Nsiah who revealed this said the Food and Drugs Authority has approved Pfizer for emergency use alongside four others.

He added that the delivery of these vaccines will see the country finally begin the second deployment phase of its vaccination plan.

Dr Nsiah-Asare speaking on a local TV show indicated that preparations are in place to receive the Pfizer vaccines including an arrangement for a storage facility that can help store the doses under the right temperature.

“Through the US government, President Joe Biden has recently given African Union about 10 million doses of Pfizer and five million doses of Johnson and Johnson. I am also happy to say that Ghana will be receiving about 1.2 plus million of Pfizer [vaccines] soon,” he said.

“We have ultra-cold freezers which can store these vaccines. Luckily the drone distribution centres also have minus 80-degree fridges and they are helping us to also distribute these vaccines to three rural areas. So, we can now receive Pfizer for distribution,” he added.

The Presidential Adviser

said there has been new research that shows that those who received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine are not in any danger.

However, he mentioned that the government is working to ensure that the people with only one dose receive their second, Dr Nsiah-Asare said.

“We are working round the clock to get another few doses of AstraZeneca to be able to complete the first deployment phase we made. About 464 thousand people to be vaccinated and hopefully, we will get more from all the other sources that we have put in place,” he said.

He added that Johnson and Johnson and Moderna vaccines have also been approved for emergency use.

He, however, urged Ghanaians to continue to comply with the safety protocols while the government continues to ensure vaccines are procured for everyone.