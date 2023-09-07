First Year SHS Students Return On September 25

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced a new reopening date of September 25 for all Form One students.

Earlier slated for September 18, 2023, the Education Service in a letter shared with the Regional Directors of Education are to communicate the new reopening date to heads of second-cycle schools in their region.

“Management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) wishes to inform all Heads of Senior High and Senior High Technical Schools that the reopening date for Form One students has been rescheduled to September 25, 2023

“Regional Directors of Education are requested to communicate this information to all Heads of Senior High and Senior High Technical Schools to inform parents and students to take note of the new date and prepare accordingly,” it said.

The Acting Director of Schools and Instruction Division of GES, Prince Agyeman-Duah, explained that most final-year students would have completed their West African Senior School Certificate Examination by September 25, and there would be enough space to accommodate the Form One students.

The GES had released an academic calendar for pre-tertiary institutions earlier this year, which showed that Form Three students would undergo 1,360 contact hours, with Form Two students doing 1,200 hours and Form One students doing 1,080 hours. The new reopening date will allow all students enough time to complete their academic year.

By Vincent Kubi