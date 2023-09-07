NPP Accepts Alan Withdrawal From Presidential Race

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has accepted Alan Kyerematen’s decision to withdraw from the party’s upcoming Presidential Primaries.

Alan Kyeremanten issued a statement, citing intimidation and an unfair playing field for all candidates.

In response, the party released a statement signed by the General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, confirming that both the Elections and the Disciplinary Committees have initiated comprehensive investigations into all reported incidents of violations and infractions alleged to have occurred at various voting centers during the Super Delegates election last month.

The statement assured all stakeholders that the reports of the aforementioned committees will be made readily available.

Persons found culpable of any wrongdoing will be held accountable. Meanwhile, the party continues with processes including balloting for the remaining four aspirants in the Presidential primaries.

This latest development has set the stage for an intriguing contest as the Presidential Primaries draw closer.

The NPP, which is seeking re-election, is hoping to present a formidable candidate with a good chance of securing a majority vote in the December polls.

