Health Ministry Announces New Policies

In a bid to improve the healthcare system in Ghana, the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu has announced new policies aimed at delivering quality healthcare services to all Ghanaians.

Speaking at a press briefing at the Moi Press Centre, the Minister highlighted the Health Policy, Strategic Plans in Health and Legislation that they are currently working on.

Mr Agyeman Manu also spoke about the importance of the Sustainable Development Goal and other Regional declarations in achieving their goals.

He emphasized that these policies are supported by legislation and collaboration agreements that are geared towards strengthening the health sector institutions to deliver on their mandates.

Furthermore, the Minister noted that there the need to revise the National Health Policy to incorporate new developments and international best practices in health and provide direction towards the attainment of the SDGs and other major policies and strategic documents developed by following Ghana’s roadmap to attaining Universal Health Coverage by 2030.

Mr Agyeman Manu reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to ensuring good health for the citizens of Ghana by delivering quality healthcare services to all. This move is expected to revolutionize the healthcare sector in Ghana, therefore, making healthcare available to all citizens.

By Vincent Kubi