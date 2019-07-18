The league table after week 10

The exciting Bukom Fist of Fury Boxing League returns this Saturday at Osu Five Junction.

The ex-Chairman of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Lawyer Moses Foh- Amoaning, said they want to complete the 13 weeks before the Black Bombers leave for the African Games in Morocco in August.

He described the league as successful, taking into account the tactics and how it has equipped the Black Bombers in their build-up for future events.

According to him, government’s failure to support the Black Bombers, by way of foreign exposure, they have to rely on the local Boxing League to prepare for the African Games scheduled for August.

He expressed gross worry over the Sports Ministry’s soft spot for the Black Stars to the detriment of other sporting disciplines, saying, “All sports funds had been channelled to the Black Stars who are not ready and prepared to win anything for the nation.

“How can the Black Stars pocket over $30,000 each for no achievement at the recent AFCON? To me, that alone discourages other sportsmen who also compete for the nation. But I must single out the acting Managing Director of GOIL, Osei Prempeh, for their massive support.”

He announced that with the support of Landmark Promotions, there will be a professional championship bout with a national title at stake to spice the return of the league.

Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) President George Lamptey expressed his joy for the return of the league. He called on the Ministry of Youth & Sports and the National Sports Authority (NSA) to support boxing like they are doing for football.

Meanwhile, there are three weeks left to the end of the first round of the Bukom Fist of Fury Boxing League, which has Discipline Club and Sea View Gym in the lead with 11 points.

Meanwhile, boxing fans in Osu and surrounding areas will have much to cheer about in the 11th week of the league this weekend before it moves to Sukura, at Lord Commey’s Wembley next weekend.

The Bukom Boxing Arena (Trust Emporium) will host the final showpiece on August 3 for the finals of the first round and awards ceremony arranged in collaboration with Landmark Promotions.

The league is sponsored by the GNPC, MG Grand Hotel, TSEL and ADB Bank.

It is a collaborative initiative by the GBA and GBF to unearth and groom outstanding rising boxing stars to compete for the nation.