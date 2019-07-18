Tennis In Africa Holds Clinic

The participants and trainers in a pose

Tennis In Africa has held a one-day tennis clinic at the Tesano Police Depot Tennis Club, with the aim of discovering new talents.

Aspiring tennis stars between the ages of five and 19 years were ushered into the basic rudiments of the sport to help them build on their skills, self-confidence and socialise with friends for the long run.

Speaking to tennisghana.org, the CEO of Tennis In Africa, Patience Kodua, said, “I am confident these kids will emerge as national assests for Ghana one-day.”

“My team wants to grow tennis around the country, and spread it to neighboring countries.” She further expressed her confidence in the training being provided to participants, and noted that it is having a positive impact on the youth,” she added.

She further thanked her team made up of Ms. Aissa Bah (Sierra Leone), Mrs. Judy Munyao-Lightfoot (Kenya), Mrs. Habiba Njie (Gambia) and Mrs. Hana Njau-Okolo (Kenya) for their efforts to make the event successful.

Head coach Charles Tetteh and Mrs. Kodua advised the participants to take their education seriously.