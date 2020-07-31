‘Fix Us’ Goes On Netflix On August 3

Ghanaian film ‘Fix Us’ by YN Productions will early next week start streaming on Netflix.

The award-winning film joins the list of other Ghanaian films which have ever made it on to the American streaming platform.

The film tells the story of three young ladies on a journey of faith and fate. When Naadie (Yvonne Nelson), Chioma (Yvonne Okoro) and Jaya (Alexandra Amon) run into each other at an audition, they are bound by their common dream to be movie stars and form a friendship that can hardly be broken.

But when their dreams are eventually actualised, they soon realise that they want even something more from life.

Something more that money cannot buy. Something more that fame cannot give. Something more that they must find for themselves.

Starring Yvonne Nelson, Yvonne Okoro, Mofe Duncan, Prince David Osei, Tobi Bakr, Mona Montrage, Belinda Dzattah, Jessica Williams, Real Warri Pikin, Irene Logan, Michelle Attoh and Alexandra Amon, the cast put up amazing performances.

The film was released for cinemas early in December 2019 and was premiered at major events in some parts of Africa. Netflix is the next level for the film.