FixTheCountry Movement Makes No Sense- AFAG

The Alliance for accountable governance (AFAG) has said the #FixTheCountry movement makes no sense since it’s politically motivated.

According to AFAG, it considers the protest as an action in bad faith by a few disgruntled persons hiding behind a non-political coloration yet attempting to mislead the public to thinking their actions were spontaneous.

“This action is very political in a sense that the organizers have failed to bring suggestions to an otherwise resilient economy which was on a strong path of economic development (economic growth, structural transformation & equitable distribution of resources) but ruined overnight by covid-19 and its attendant effect”.

The government has paid millions of Ghana cedis to customers including corporate institutions because of the near collapse of banks which was a mess under a previous regime and has been fixed by government, says AFAG.

The Mahama led-government took over an economic growth rate of over 8% of GDP in 2008 and shrunk it at its worst to 3.4% in 2016.

For the new government it took sound economic management measures to move it to about 6.5% in 2019.

“Can there be money in the pockets ( micro economy) if there are no aggressive macroeconomic gains ? Which government fixed the economy for IMF to exit its programme that was blocking off even public sector recruitment in Ghana?

Indeed can the organisers justify why government had to fix toilets in houses along the coast or in selected areas in Accra as a national program in other to stop open defecation & the number of lives lost during the cholera outbreak in 2014 that claimed 127 lives with 14,411 cases? “

“Can the organisers of the #FixTheCountry protest justify why former minister Seth Tekpe refused to renew the LCs for the NMS project in August 2016 after whopping 85% of the monies were released to contractors but about 50% of hospitals were done under the NMS projects”.