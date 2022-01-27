A Brampton, Ontario FootLocker store manager is accused of masturbating into sneakers after a video of the incident went viral.
Instagram account maddie_christinaa uploaded a now-deleted post that showed a nude man in the backroom of a Foot Locker. The store employee, identified as 27-year-old DarionKydd, is seen ejaculating onto the insole of a pair of sneakers.
In the caption accompanying the IG post, it is alleged that the video was posted on Kydd’s social media. From there, it was shared around social media.
“As you can see, we’re at Foot Locker here, there is nobody else here, only my shit, and I am fully, completely, 100 percent sexy and naked,” Kydd says in the video as he pans around the storeroom. Kydd has since wiped his social media.
In the video, he confesses to ejaculating on shoes and bringing them into the storefront. As the IG caption points out, this is a considerable health risk to customers, especially during the pandemic. It’s also just really gross.
Foot Locker Manager Accused of Sharing Video Ejaculating Into Sneakers
