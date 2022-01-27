Foot Locker Manager Accused of Sharing Video Ejaculating Into Sneakers⁠

A Brampton, Ontario FootLocker store manager is accused of masturbating into sneakers after a video of the incident went viral.⁠

⁠

Instagram account maddie_christinaa uploaded a now-deleted post that showed a nude man in the backroom of a Foot Locker. The store employee, identified as 27-year-old DarionKydd, is seen ejaculating onto the insole of a pair of sneakers.⁠

⁠

In the caption accompanying the IG post, it is alleged that the video was posted on Kydd’s social media. From there, it was shared around social media. ⁠

⁠

“As you can see, we’re at Foot Locker here, there is nobody else here, only my shit, and I am fully, completely, 100 percent sexy and naked,” Kydd says in the video as he pans around the storeroom. Kydd has since wiped his social media. ⁠

⁠

In the video, he confesses to ejaculating on shoes and bringing them into the storefront. As the IG caption points out, this is a considerable health risk to customers, especially during the pandemic. It’s also just really gross. ⁠